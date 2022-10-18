Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard dead in bar shooting

Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback, was shot and died outside a pub in Pennsylvania over the weekend according to multiple reports. He was only 32 years old.

The shooting allegedly occurred in front of a bar and motel in Berks County.

Dennard, who had been taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at 3:15 AM on October 16, according to the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

Dennard’s death was determined to be a homicide, and authorities are now looking into it.

Throughout his career, Dennard played for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packersand Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

On Tuesday, October 18, Dennard’s body will undergo an autopsy.

About Antonio Dennard

Dennard, a Chicago native, joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 as an undrafted rookie free agency. Before subsequently joining the Giants and then the Green Bay Packerswhere he also spent time on the practice squad, he first spent time with their practice squad.

Dennard temporarily played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League after his NFL career ended (2015).

