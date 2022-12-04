Former NFL Coach Greg Knapp’s Legacy continues with The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Former Assistant Coach Greg Knapp’s Legacy is going to continue in the NFL.

The day before he was set to report to training camp for the Jets in July 2021 as the team’s passing game specialist, Knapp died at the age of 58 after being hit by a distracted driver while riding his bicycle.

Knapp started his NFL career in 1995 as an Offensive Assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. He then transitioned to a quarterbacks Coach and later Offensive Coordinator for the 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. A total of 25 years of NFL experience.

To Honor his life, his wife Charlotte and agent Jeff Sperbeck, started The Greg Knapp Memorial Fund. The fund’s purpose is to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving, reduce the number of related deaths caused by distracted driving and promote distracted driving awareness reform.

The fund’s message: “Two seconds can change lives… so don’t drive distracted.”

In Honor of Knapp’s legacy, NFL coaches, players and Everyday people will climb stairs to raise funds for the memorial fund during Week 15 (Dec. 12) or Week 16 (Dec. 19).

The stair climb was known as Knapp’s pregame routine before every single NFL game he coached in. The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund wants to raise awareness for distracted driving and Honor his Legacy doing something he loved.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci honored his former Coach and friend with a My Cause My Cleats design and did a stair climb. The Falcons also honored Knapp with a tribute video of coaches and players taking part in the stair climb.