Former NFL All-Pro Thomas Davis Praises Cincinnati Bengals’ Defense Ahead of Matchup With Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Bengals’ defense has stepped up time and time again this season.

They forced four turnovers in the second half of last week’s 34-23 win over the Buccaneers to help Cincinnati recover from a 17-0 deficit. That performance caught the attention of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis.

“The thing that I was excited about was the growth of their defense,” Davis said on CBS. “What did they do? Four turnovers in a row on the 20-yard line. Any team that can go out and put something together like that and not only get back into the game, but take over and dominate a football game—that shows growth to me. That shows a playoff caliber defense, a team that’s destined to go on to do great things.”

