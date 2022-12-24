Former NFL All-Pro Thomas Davis Praises Cincinnati Bengals’ Defense Ahead of Matchup With Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Bengals’ defense has stepped up time and time again this season.

They forced four turnovers in the second half of last week’s 34-23 win over the Buccaneers to help Cincinnati recover from a 17-0 deficit. That performance caught the attention of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis.

“The thing that I was excited about was the growth of their defense,” Davis said on CBS. “What did they do? Four turnovers in a row on the 20-yard line. Any team that can go out and put something together like that and not only get back into the game, but take over and dominate a football game—that shows growth to me. That shows a playoff caliber defense, a team that’s destined to go on to do great things.”

The Bengals’ defense has been dealing with injuries in recent weeks, but star defensive end Trey Hendrickson and veteran cornerback Mike Hilton are both expected to return for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

Watch the entire clip below.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La’el Collins: Joe Burrow ‘Is Everything I Thought He Was’

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow ‘Doesn’t Have Arm Strength’

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja’Marr Chase’s Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader’s Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals’ Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals’ Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok