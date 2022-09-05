Former New York Knick JR Smith Claims He’s Been ‘Blackballed’ by NBA

In recent times, former New York Knicks bench threat JR Smith has rebranded himself with the links rather than the layups: the 16-year NBA Veteran has made a further name for himself at North Carolina A&T State University on both its golf team and in its classrooms.

Speaking with Complex Sports, Smith hinted that while he’s pleased with the places an Aggie education has taken him, the change in Careers may have been necessitated by blackballing.

Asked by host Pierce Simpson if such a theory could be true, Smith declared that he was “100 percent” certain that he was facing relative banishment from the Association.

