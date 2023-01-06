Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract

Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Kubik recently wrapped up a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.

Kubik had the opportunity to return for a final college season next season, but announced in November that this past season would be her last in Lincoln. She finished her career with 1,264 kills — which is in the top 15 in program history — and a hitting percentage of .219.

“I think it’s been an awesome four years that I’ve got to compete here and I’ve absolutely loved my career,” Kubik said at the time. “I’m really excited for our Younger players to get to be leaders in the program.”

Kubik will join fellow American Gabby Simpson on the Cangrejeras de Santurce roster. Simpson played at both Colorado and Kansas.

2024 class earns No. 1 ranking: The Huskers’ 2024 class was ranked No. 1 by PrepVolleyball.com.

Nebraska’s class is highlighted by Skyler Pierce, an outside hitter from Michigan considered the second-best prospect in the Nation by the publication. The Huskers’ class also includes 14th-ranked Ayden Ames and No. 26 Olivia Mauch, the libero/defensive specialist from Bennington.