Former NBA Star Signs With New Team

At one point, Kenneth Faried was a rising star in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets.

From 2013-16, he averaged at least 11.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

He was known for his exciting plays and had the nickname (Manimal).

His career-high in points per game came in 2014 when he averaged 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 80 regular season games for the Nuggets.

After seven seasons with Denver, he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets in 2019 and that was his last stop in the NBA.

At the time, he was just 29 years old.

He is 32, and earlier in the month, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that he was part of a workout the Golden State Warriors had with several free agents.

However, he will not be returning to the NBA this season.

Recently, Soles de Mexicali (h/t Hoops Hype) announced that they have signed the eight-year NBA veteran.

In 2020, Faried averaged 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest in China.

Last season, he spent time in the G League and averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest in 12 regular season games.

Overall, he had a solid career in the NBA (even if he never played in the league again) and had career averages of 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 478 regular season games.

He has also played in 18 NBA Playoff games.