Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

JJ Redick during the Sixers vs. Knicks game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 02: ESPN Analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former NBA Sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news.

ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons.

