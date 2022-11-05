Former NBA star arrested, charged with misdemeanor battery

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner, Ben Gordon, was arrested Friday night in Chicago after allegedly punching a security guard and pushing another one to the ground.

Gordon was Arrested at approx 3:38 am Friday morning in the 600 block of North Clark Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The disturbance occurred at the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s, according to the New York Post .

Chicago police responded to a disturbance call early Friday morning and said that Gordon Struck a 29-year-old male security guard in the face and threw him to the ground as he was being removed from the restaurant.

Gordon also pushed another security guard to the ground and was taken into custody.

Gordon was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of battery making physical contact.

It’s the second time in less than a month that the former Chicago Bulls star has been arrested.

It’s Oct. 10, Gordon was Arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York after an American Airlines employee said she saw Gordon hit his 10-year-old son.

Gordon was prevented from boarding a plane to Chicago by the Port Authority Police, and he was arrested.

Gordon played 11 years in the NBA with four different teams.