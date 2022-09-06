Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Explained How He Threw A Game Against Pat Riley

Netflix recently rolled out the latest episode of its series “Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul,” which focuses on corrupt referee Tim Donaghy.

The series provides the opportunity to hear things from Donaghy’s point of view of the scandal that rocked the NBA. Donaghy started betting on games he officiated after he was approached by friend Tommy Martino about providing inside information.

Donaghy knew how other officials dealt with coaches and who wasn’t playing because of injuries.

In the series, Donaghy highlighted the Miami Heat’s game against the New York Knicks on Feb. 26, 2007 at Madison Square Garden. Donaghy bet on the Knicks because of the history between Pat Riley, who was then coaching the Miami Heat, and referee Derrick Stafford.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button