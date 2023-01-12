Former NBA Player Throws Huge Shade at Yuta Watanabe

Everyone in the NBA loves Yuta Watanabe. Well, everyone except Chandler Parsons it seems.

When Parsons discussed Watanabe in the three-point contest on FanDuel TV, he threw some massive shade towards the sharpshooter.

“You can’t put that man in the three-point contest,” Parsons said. “I think he would buckle severely under pressure. I know he’s having a great year, I know his percentages are high, but when you think of the best shooters in the NBA, do you think of Yuta?”

As Parsons completely slandered Yuta, his other cohosts adamantly defended the inclusion of Yuta in the three-point contest.

“He’s gotta be in the three-point contest Chandler,” Shams Charania said. “He’s leading in three-point percentage in the corners, I think he’s shooting like 60% in the corner. I mean, yo, if he doesn’t step up in the moment, then you’re right, but you gotta get him in there.”

Scroll to Continue

Even though Yuta was defended by other analysts, Parsons doubled down with a defiant statement.

“He won’t win it,” Parsons said about Yuta Watanabe.

It’s a pretty amusing stance, purely from the standpoint that Yuta Watanabe is so loved by people in the NBA that it’s rare someone would be such a hater for him. Hopefully, Yuta can prove Chandler Parsons wrong in the three-point contest and make Nets’ fans proud. Up next for the Nets though, is the Boston Celtics tonight.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back