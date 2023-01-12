Former NBA Player Throws Huge Shade at Yuta Watanabe

Everyone in the NBA loves Yuta Watanabe. Well, everyone except Chandler Parsons it seems.

When Parsons discussed Watanabe in the three-point contest on FanDuel TV, he threw some massive shade towards the sharpshooter.

“You can’t put that man in the three-point contest,” Parsons said. “I think he would buckle severely under pressure. I know he’s having a great year, I know his percentages are high, but when you think of the best shooters in the NBA, do you think of Yuta?”

