Former NBA player, Tampa native gives back to youth

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NBA Player Tarence Kinsey is hosting a coaching Clinic back home with hopes to get more students drafted.

“That’s what I want to be able to do with these kids,” said Kinsey. “Not only put the city on the map but put the potential, coaches and district [on the map] and let them know we have a lot of potential in this county; we just need these coaches to come out and recruit.”

Kinsey, who is a Tampa native said his recruiting process wasn’t as glamorous as you might think.

“All of my Accolades hadn’t resulted in a division 1 scholarship.” Former NBA player @TK_Kinsey shares the unique story behind how he got drafted. @BN9 @MyNews13 @SpecSports360 pic.twitter.com/qfes7S5rKR — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) October 22, 2022

“It was horrible,” said Kinsey. “I had gotten Awards throughout high school – none had resulted in a division 1 scholarship.”

To this day, no one at Kinsey’s old high school – Jefferson High, has beaten his highest scoring record of 1820 points.

“My jersey was retired out front so that was a good feeling, walking into the Cafeteria and seeing that jersey,” said Kinsey. “It reminds me of the work we did put in.”

Although he still says recruiting in Hillsborough county for men’s sports is tough.

“The recruiting process for me was very very difficult,” said Kinsey. “I won the Hillsborough county player of the year, Tampa Bay Tribune player of the year — I had all these accolades but they didn’t result in getting a D1 scholarship.”

“They said I won 4A Player of The Year but I didn’t take it personally because none of my other Awards resulted in a Scholarship but my Coach said no T, this is a big deal.”

“This means you’re one of the best players in the state of Florida. They made a phone call to the North vs South All Star Game and they said Mr. Kinsey we made a mistake, you’re supposed to be here.”

Kinsey said they gave him a jersey with tape on the back, to write his name. They played well and were eventually drafted.

It was that phone call and game that got Kinsey into the NBA, but it was all his hard work before that kept him there. Kinsey went on to play professional basketball for 14 seasons.

“I’m hosting a coaching clinic Sunday October 23rd at Jefferson High school, walk-ins are welcome,” said Kinsey. “I want to be able to put what I know back into my community to help these coaches and these kids.”

To register for the event or find out more about the Tarence Kinsey Foundation, you can click here.