Former NBA player praises those who ‘had courage to speak up’ in the Sarver investigation

Andrew Gaze is across the globe in his Homeland of Australia, but the former NBA player has heard enough about the Robert Sarver investigation to have an opinion on it.

“I think, unfortunately, it’s a real sad state of affairs,” said Gaze in a Zoom interview with The Republic. “When you’ve got people of power and influence that don’t treat people the right way, unfortunately, the tentacles of racism are prevalent throughout the world.”

Sarver has chosen to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a week after being suspended for one year from any activities involving both teams and fined $10 million for ”workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies” found during a 10-month NBA investigation.

An NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, Gaze will be in Phoenix serving as an Ambassador for Australian Made when the Adelaide 36ers play the Suns in a preseason game Oct. 2 at Footprint Center.

“The NBL x NBA initiative and associated brand activations provide a unique opportunity to educate consumers in the US market about genuine Aussie products and how to identify them through the mark of Aussie authenticity—the Australian Made logo,” said Australian Made CEO Ben Lazzaro in a news release as he’s describing the famous green and gold kangaroo that Australia’s official global product symbol.

This will be the first game the Suns play since the NBA announced the findings of the investigation, the punishment and Sarver announcing he’s seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.

“I try to always take the positive approach and say that cause people have had the courage to speak up, because people are being willing to expose racism, then I think we’re a step closer to making the world a better place,” said Gaze.

Sarver was found to have used the N-word multiple times and made inappropriate comments to female employees in his 18-year tenure as team owner of the Suns.

Adelaide also will play Oct. 6 at Oklahoma City as part of its tour of the United States.

Out of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), the 36ers will look to provide a competitive game against the Suns and Thunder.

“I think that for us, with our sport in general, even if you’re not a basketball fan, we have unbelievably high expectations for our teams,” said Gaze, who starred in college at Seton Hall and played two NBA seasons.

“So I think the Adelaide 36ers, yeah, they’re going over there for a learning experience, but they’re also going over there to help promote our league and know we can be competitive against the very best in the world.”

Australian Made and the 36ers will also come bearing gifts.

Budgy Smugglers, which is Australia’s nickname for swimwear.

Australian Thongs aka flip flops.

MaxiBlock sunscreen.

Saya skincare.

Akubra hat.

Leather goods.

Vegemite, which is a thick, brown Australian food spread made from Leftover brewers’ yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives.

“What we want to do with these experiences is it’s also a great opportunity to promote our nation,” Gaze said. “We’re on the other side of the world. We’re sort of out there. Everyone thinks of Kangaroos and koala bears and don’t always understand and appreciate we’re a very advanced country that has been leaders in a lot of different industries around the world. With this little giftpack, we try to provide a bit of Australian culture to Americans, American friends.

Gaze strongly encourages those who haven’t tried vegemite to do so.

It’s considered an acquired taste to say the least.

“Use it lightly and it’s one of those I think you’ve got to condition yourself,” Gaze said. “We grew up on it. When we’re babies, I know myself, when I was a baby. We call them dummies. You call them pacifiers. My parents used to dip it, put a little vegemite on it and we used to suck it. You’d have it on toast.”

Gaze laughed when saying it feels like “child abuse” when one tastes the spread, but Australians love it.

“We grew up on it,” the now 57-year-old Gaze continued. “I don’t know too many of my American friends; it seems like when you’re introduced to it a little later in life, you don’t always get those who jump on it, but it’ll taste really salty. It’s a daily spread for me.”

