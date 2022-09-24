Former NBA player praises those who ‘had courage to speak up’ in the Sarver investigation

Andrew Gaze is across the globe in his Homeland of Australia, but the former NBA player has heard enough about the Robert Sarver investigation to have an opinion on it.

“I think, unfortunately, it’s a real sad state of affairs,” said Gaze in a Zoom interview with The Republic. “When you’ve got people of power and influence that don’t treat people the right way, unfortunately, the tentacles of racism are prevalent throughout the world.”

Sarver has chosen to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a week after being suspended for one year from any activities involving both teams and fined $10 million for ”workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies” found during a 10-month NBA investigation.

MORE: Robert Sarver announces he will sell Suns, Mercury

An NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, Gaze will be in Phoenix serving as an Ambassador for Australian Made when the Adelaide 36ers play the Suns in a preseason game Oct. 2 at Footprint Center.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button