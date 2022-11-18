Former NBA player Isaac Humphries admits he’s gay but who is he?

A Brave move by the former NBA player, as he opens up about his Sexuality in a sport that’s well known for its testosterone driven and high-octane clashes. The question that remains is whether this will create an environment of greater tolerance or not?

Former NBA player Isaac Humphries admits to being gay

If you missed it, former NBA player Isaac Humphries became the second active openly gay player in an elite level men’s basketball league. In a video that he posted on Wednesday morning Australian time, the player who currently plays in the country’s professional league for Melbourne United disclosed that he is in fact gay. To that end, Humphries joins Retired NBA player Jason Collins who announced his sexual orientation back in 2013. To date they are the only two players in top level basketball to make such an announcement while still in the middle of their playing careers.

Basketball player Isaac Humphries has publicly come out as gay. As a member of Melbourne United in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), Humphries is reportedly the only out gay athlete actively playing in a top-tier men’s basketball league worldwide. pic.twitter.com/E0zHtQ0lFz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 16, 2022

Who is Isaac Humphries?

A prospect out of Kentucky where he spent two seasons, Humphries played five games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019 before joining the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2019 NBA Summer League. Now 24-years-old, the big man has spent recent years playing in his native country, Australia. Having previously played with the Adelaide 36ers, Humphries signed with Melbourne United in July and as such thought it was time to make a fresh start not just on the court, but off of it as well.

“Look, this is probably going to be one of the Hardest conversations I’ve probably ever had in my life, but life is about doing hard things and learning from them, and making a difference through those hard times,” Humphries said in the video with his entire team sitting in front of him. “A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place. I couldn’t be who I am and I tried to take my life. And the main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my Sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

What’s been said about Isaac Humphries admission?

It wasn’t long before Humphries team offered their own thoughts on his big announcement. Melbourne United’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Truelson said the organization was most definitely proud of Humphries’ courage. “Today is an Incredible step in Isaac’s journey, and we as a club are wholeheartedly supportive of him,” Truelson said in a statement. “Not only as a member of our club, but as a person. This is a momentous occasion for him personally, but also for male sport on a global scale.”

From Darkness to light: Isaac Humphries journey

Sadly, Humphries decision was not one that came lightly, nor without moments of real doubt and depression. Speaking of his journey, he admitted that he had initially been “disgusted” with himself because he didn’t feel he could be “that person” within the world of basketball. It’s in that context, that the Australian player came to a place where he knew he no longer wished to hide. Indeed, Humphries spoke of a need to look beyond his own fears in an effort to be an example for others who have doubts about being themselves.

Make no mistake, this is a very powerful day in Australian basketball and sport thanks to Isaac Humphries. It’s gutsy, because some still have a long way to go, but people like Isaac will pave the way for change and acceptance. We are who we are. — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 15, 2022

“The truth is, there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don’t know how to get up, don’t know how to exist,” they said. “I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people. That’s my goal behind this, make sure people know that you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are or what you do.”