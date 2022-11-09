Former NBA Player Has Wild Theory On Why LeBron James Won’t Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a technical foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After 20 years of greatness, and 18 straight seasons averaging 25 points or more, The Kid from Akron is mere months away from replacing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

We may never see a longer prime or more consistent streak of basketball excellence than that of LeBron James, but one former player doesn’t believe the NBA will “let” James pass up Kareem.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, four-time NBA champ John Salley recalled something Phil Jackson once told him: “Some records need to stand.”

I think they’re not gonna let him get it. … Think about it… I didn’t agree with something Phil Jackson said to me and then I got into my 50s and I got it. I said, ‘Phil. Kobe had 81. … No matter what you do, he was about to get 104.’ And he goes, ‘Well, some records need to stand.’ And I was like, ‘Wow.’ … I don’t think they would give it to him.

Unfortunately, the NBA may not have a choice given how close LeBron is to the record. But Salley did give The King praise for what he’s been able to do in this league, while also giving flowers to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar.