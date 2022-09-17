Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash’s House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable

Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs.

But many expected Irving to get on the right track when he joined the Brooklyn Nets. Apparently, most people were wrong, as Irving has been involved in more drama than ever during his time with the Nets.

One of them was when it was reported that Kyrie apparently hates Steve Nash and Sean Marks. Considering the Nets are aiming to avoid repeating their last season’s mistakes, this report is simply a piece of bad news for the organization.

They somehow managed to handle Kevin Durant’s trade request and convinced him to withdraw his demand. But will Irving’s stance on apparently hating Nash and Marks cause an issue? We will find out when the new season begins.

Olden Polynice Is Back With Another Kyrie And Nash Scoop

We are sure you remember a few months ago when former NBA player Olden Polynice became the latest victim of the Twitter troll page ‘Ballsack Sports.’ He was even roasted by Nets superstar Kevin Durant for defending the fake report.

After that, Polynice is back with another piece of news about the relationship between Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash being irreparable. But this time around, he has claimed that he has got this scoop from a reliable source.

“They are never going to get along. They kind of disrespected him at his own home. So I was like, ‘Wow.’ This is somebody that wouldn’t make up a story. You can call it joking if you want, but I think he meant it when he said it.”



Obviously, many are skeptical about Polynice’s source and proceeded to roast the former NBA player. Even Brand ‘Scoop B’ Robinson wasn’t sure of it.

But at the same time, if his report is correct, then it just spells trouble for the Brooklyn Nets. If Irving is unhappy with the head coach of the team, it will have a direct impact on the chemistry of the organization.

Nets fans will hope this news is fake. After all, they have been aching to win an NBA Championship and with a roster of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, it’s their best shot at winning the title.