Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash’s House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable

Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable

Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button