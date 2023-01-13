Former NBA Guard Smush Parker Working to Become NBA Referee

Smush Parker had a solid NBA career in the 2000s, and, like most former players, he wants to get back into the game. However, he is trying to return to the NBA in a very unorthodox way.

On Instagram, Parker announced that he is trying to learn to become a referee. In the post, Parker acknowledged that only three former players successfully worked to become NBA referees, but he wants to be the fourth.

Parker looks to join Bernie Fryer, Leon Wood and Haywood Workman as the only referees in NBA history who at one point played in the league. Fryer spent five years as a player but 30 as a ref, Wood is a former top 10 pick currently in his 25th year as a ref, and Workman became a ref in 2008 following a nine-year player career.

Parker had a short NBA career, playing for six teams between the 2002 and ’08 seasons. He is best known for his two years with the Lakers, in which he played in 164 games from 2005 and ’07, averaging over 11 points per game each season. He also played for the Cavaliers, Pistons, Suns, Heat and Clippers.

If Parker is serious about becoming a ref, he will have to spend years mastering the craft, starting with officiating youth games and working his way up through the leagues. They currently works as a referee for The Basketball Leaguea start-up professional league that launched in 2018.