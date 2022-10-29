Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat.

This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won’t have another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button