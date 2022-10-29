Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat.

This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won’t have another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I think with them, they gotta do it collectively, and I just ain’t seeing it right now,” Pierce said. “Like Bam, we thought he was gonna turn into a perennial All-Star, and he’s kind of been up and down. The only consistency they probably got is Tyler Herro.”

Garnett said the Heat need to take more of the load off Jimmy Butler, especially in the postseason. Last year Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists before they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

“They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball,” Garnett said. “Now, they done turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m still trying to figure out who they are. They don’t really have no identity. Like you said, Jimmy Butler, like you say that to say, ‘So what? I’m supposed to wait 82 games to see if Jimmy Butler gonna give me something like some 36s, some 40s, some 45s?’ He doesn’t even look like he has that type of energy to do some s— like that.”’

