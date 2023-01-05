Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team

Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one.

The 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Caboclo appeared in a total of 105 NBA regular-season games across seven seasons with the Raptors, Kings, Grizzlies and Rockets. Although the Brazilian forward had tantalizing physical tools, he never put them together at the NBA level, averaging 4.2 PPG and 2.6 RPG on .403/.308/.836 shooting in 12.3 minutes per contest.

Caboclo finished the 2020-21 season in France, then returned to his home country for the ’21-22 campaign, signing with Sao Paolo FC. The 27-year-old led the club to a BCL Americas title and earned MVP honors in the Novo Basquete Brasil, which is Brazil’s top basketball league.

The Celtics signed Caboclo to a training camp contract this past offseason but waived him in September before Camps got underway. He spent the first part of the 2022-23 campaign playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G League, averaging 15.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 2.3 BPG on 55.6% shooting in 16 games (26.8 MPG) in the NBAGL’s Showcase Cup this fall .

In addition to playing in the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany’s top basketball league, Ratiopharm Ulm also competes in the EuroCup. The team has gone 5-4 in EuroCup action but is just 5-8 in BBL play, so it will be looking for a boost from Caboclo.