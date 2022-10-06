Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their 2021-2022 season by failing to get past the second round of the Playoffs for the second-straight season. After falling short to the top-seeded Miami Heat, the Sixers had a “targeted” offseason, as head coach Doc Rivers described it.

With a need for reliable and proven two-way Veterans who bring a no-nonsense mentality to the court, the Sixers netted PJ Tucker, Danuel House, De’Anthony Melton, and Montezl Harrell.

Based on what they did on paper, the Sixers’ front office received a ton of praise over the summer for having a stellar offseason with their new personnel.

