Former NBA Champion Sits Down On The Woj Pod

From averaging just three points per game in his freshman year in college to being in all star conversations in the NBA, Kyle Kuzma has already had more 30 Point games this season than he had all last season. Kyle Kuzma is having a phenomenal season this year. He mentioned to Woj that he is getting more and more comfortable understanding who he is as a player. He was more of a catch and shoot player in LA with the Lakers. In Washington with the Wizards, he has more of an opportunity to not only create for himself but for his teammates as well.

