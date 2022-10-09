Former NBA Champion Seems Off on Draymond Green Not Inviting Him to His Wedding: “I’m Still Checking My Mail Box”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently won his fourth ring in the last eight years. He has been one of the intrinsic parts of the team ever since he joined them. While the ‘Splash Bros’ take care of business on the offensive end, Green has an equally big role on the defensive end. His versatility helped the team to play a small lineup which gave them the opportunity to hurt their opponents with fast breaks. For his defensive efforts, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017 while leading the league in steals.

Despite being a role player, Green has made the All-Star selection four times so far owing to his popularity. He is arguably the second most popular player in the Warriors only behind former MVP Stephen Curry. A few months back, Green married actress Hazel Renee. The grand wedding took place in San Diego, California. After winning the Championship recently, this was another big day for Green.

A lot of NBA stars and celebrities attended the wedding. Basketball superstars Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Klay Thompson, among others were present. However, not everyone was invited.

PJ Tucker hilariously calls out Draymond Green

In the recent Episode of ‘The Shop’ podcast by ‘Uninterrupted’, LeBron James, Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie, PJ Tucker, Paul Rivera, and Maverick Carter were in attendance. During the show, they discussed a variety of things, including Green’s wedding, Bronny James, LeBron James’ Innovation center, the impact of tennis legend Serena Williams, etc.

As soon as the show started, Carter talked about Green’s amazing wedding. They stated the wedding was like a party and added they had great fun. Hearing this, former NBA Champion Tucker said, “I’m still checking my mailbox.” Leslie couldn’t believe Tucker wasn’t invited.

Green replied, “No chance this man was showing up. They would have been like KD. KD ain’t showing up.” And Tucker and the crew were in splits hearing this.

When Kevin Durant was not seen at Green’s wedding, there were suggestions that the two are still not on good terms. However, it looks like the four-time Champion invited KD but he didn’t show up.

Recently, the Warriors forward has come under huge backlash after his violent altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. Warriors faithful were Hopeful that the team would defend the title successfully this season. However, this incident has become a huge concern for the organization and the fans in their pursuit of two straight titles because of many uncertainties with the issue.