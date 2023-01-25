Former NBA Champion JR Smith creates a new podcast on an unusual path to golf

Two-time NBA Champion JR Smith, Celebrity jewelry designer Ben Baller, and fashion mogul Stephen Malbon are an unlikely trio. Without knowing a bit about each individual’s interests as of late, it would be tough to guess that the group came together to create a golf podcast. But there was a dead giveaway: Malbon is the co-founder of the popular clothing brand Malbon Golf and he took our Zoom call from a golf cart.

If that doesn’t explain how addicted these three are to the game, their new show, the “Par 3 Podcast,” will do a good job of summing it up.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button