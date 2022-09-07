Former NBA Champion Jordan Bell To Play In China

Many players who have spent time in the NBA end up signing with new teams overseas in the offseason and Jordan Bell is the latest name to go overseas.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael ScottoBell has signed a deal with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, joining former NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, who also signed with Guangzhou this offseason.

