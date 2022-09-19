Former NBA Big Man Suggests Michael Jordan Could Have Been Even Better If He Didn’t Eat McDonald’s, Didn’t Drink Or Smoke, And Worked Out Regularly: “Can You Imagine That Michael Jordan?”

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time, and there’s no doubt that many consider him the GOAT of basketball. He was an elite shooting guard that contributed on both ends of the floor, averaging 30.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG for the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards over the course of his career.

Obviously, it is hard to surpass what Michael Jordan managed to do on the court in the 90s. They won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, three-peating twice. That level of dominance in such a short period of time has been unheard of in basketball since then.

Olden Polynice Thinks Michael Jordan Could Have Been An Even Better Player

Obviously, Michael Jordan came as close to Mastering basketball as any player has in their sport. However, it seems as though there are some people who believe he could have been an even better player.

When speaking to NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, former NBA big man Olden Polynice has recently suggested that Michael Jordan could have been even better if he got rid of some of his unhealthy habits such as “eating McDonald’s” and smoking .

“Can you imagine if this guy ate right instead of eating McDonald’s, didn’t drink and didn’t smoke? Can you imagine that Michael Jordan? And actually worked out on the regular? That Michael Jordan? Holy Christmas.

Obviously, eating McDonald’s, drinking, and smoking are all activities that can have a negative effect on one’s health. However, we sometimes see athletes do all three of those things. Michael Jordan has frequently been spotted smoking cigars and drinking tequila, and it’s clear that he enjoyed having fun when off the court.

On the court though, Michael Jordan was all business and was willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. Although he may have been slightly better had he not partaken in those unhealthy actions, it is clear that Michael Jordan was good enough not to have to deal with the side effects of doing those things.

As of right now, Michael Jordan is the Governor of the Charlotte Hornets and is part of multiple business ventures, notably owning a NASCAR team. His Legacy is set in stone on the basketball court, and it is clear that Michael Jordan has been having a fun time even after his playing career has ended.