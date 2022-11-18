Former Muskegon-area football standouts selected in 2022 XFL Draft

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Darece Roberson is pictured before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle.

MUSKEGON – XFL football will be back in action this coming February and two former Muskegon-area football standouts will be on active rosters when the 2023 season kicks off.

JaCorey Sullivan of Muskegon High School and Central Michigan University was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 XFL draft by the Arlington Renegades, while Darece Roberson of Mona Shores and Wayne State University was selected in the ninth round by the Houston Roughnecks.

Sullivan hauled in 42 receptions for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2021 season with the Chippewas and closed out his collegiate career with 140 receptions for 1,824 yards and 15 touchdowns. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound wideout joined the Alabama Airborne of the restarted Major League Football organization before being selected on Day One of the XFL Draft on Wednesday.

Roberson made a name for himself as a kick and punt returner at Wayne State University after becoming just the second player in program history to return a kick and punt return for a score. The former 100-meter dash (10.79 seconds) standout for the Sailors translated that speed to offense for the Warriors, as he finished his college career with 92 receptions for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns in 43 games. In his senior season at Wayne State, Roberson registered 34 receptions for 706 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged 32.2 yards per kick return, including a 96-yard touchdown in his final collegiate game.

The 5-foot-9 speedster went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but has spent time on the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks training camp rosters in 2021. He was later signed by the Toronto Argonauts in January 2022.

The 2023 XFL season will be the third attempt to kickstart the professional football league after a failed Inaugural season in 2001 and a COVID-shortened season in 2020. The league Filed for Bankruptcy on April 13, 2020, but was purchased by a financial Syndicate headlined by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his longtime business partner Dany Garcia for $15 million in August of 2022.

The 2023 XFL season will feature eight teams consisting of the Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Vegas Vipers, Orlando Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, and the DC Defenders.

The league’s 10-week regular season is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18, with each team hosting five home games, followed by a two-week postseason that pits the top teams in each division against each other in a single-elimination bracket.

