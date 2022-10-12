Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 5

Week 5 was not a banner week for former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL. The skill position guys continue to tread water without making a break for themselves while the injury bug bit a few others. However, not all was lost for some guys who played for Jim Harbaugh.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Jourdan Lewis, CB Dallas Cowboys



The Cowboys continue to succeed with Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush’s against all odds. Most of that can be attributed to a stout Cowboy defense. Lewis has been outstanding of late, recording four tackles (three solo) along with a sack on Sunday. It should be noted the sack was simply pressuring Matthew Stafford into running out of bounds for no gain, but it still counts.

Lewis and the Cowboys handily defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10.

Zach Gentry, TE Pittsburgh Steelers



Gentry continues to carve out a nice little role for himself with the Steelers. With Kenny Pickett starting for the first time, Gentry was targeted six times and caught five of them for 43 yards. With Pat Freiermuth sustaining a concussion in the game, Gentry will now likely be Pittsburgh’s TE1 heading into a matchup with the stingy Tampa Bay defense on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Gentry and the Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills this past week, losing 38-3.

Cesar Ruiz, G New Orleans Saints



We don’t often give love to the Offensive linemen in this space because, quite frankly, they don’t have stats. However, it stands out when a team Rushes for 235 yards in a game without their starting quarterback.

The Saints used a combination of Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara to run all over the Seahawks. Ruiz has had an up and down NFL career so far, as he’s dealt with his fair share of injuries. But he is playing well in his third season with the Saints.

Ruiz and the Saints defeated the Seahawks, 39-32, in an Unexpected Shootout to say the least.

Honorable Mentions: Tom Brady, QB Tampa Bay: 35-of-52, 351 yards, 1 TD; Nico Collins, WR Houston: 4 receptions, 65 yards; Rashan Gary, OLB Green Bay: 3 tackles