Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 2

Week Two in the NFL brought the Detroit Lions their first win of the year. It also provided another opportunity for several former Michigan Wolverines to carve out bigger roles on their respective teams. Here’s who stood out in Week Two:

Aidan Hutchinson, DE Detroit Lions

By all accounts, Hutchinson got off to a rough start in the first week. The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft continually lost contain on the edge and was a bit too aggressive. This week, Hutchinson got his feet under him, recording six tackles and three sacks. He also nearly recovered a fumble in the end zone before it bounced out of bounds for a safety. It’s safe to say Lions fans are ecstatic about his performance.

Hutchinson and the Lions beat the Washington Commanders, 36-27.

Bryan Mone, DT Seattle Seahawks



Mone has been the surprise breakout among Michigan alumni in the NFL. A rotational player in Ann Arbor, he has found himself a home on the Seahawks’ defense. This week, Mone recorded four Solo tackles, which is a solid afternoon for a nose tackle. Unfortunately, he was a part of the tackle that ended Trey Lance’s season.

Mone and the Seahawks fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 27-7.

Hassan Haskins, RB Tennessee Titans



If you had Hassan Haskins outrushing Derrick Henry in a game they’re both fully healthy, I’d like to take you to the casino with me.

The Titans were blown out early by the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, who led 41-7 by the end of the third quarter. This made the fourth quarter mop up duty, and Haskins took full advantage. Hassan rushed nine times for 37 yards. They also made one catch.

Henry is obviously still the clear RB1 in Tennessee, but it will be interesting to watch the backup running back competition all season long. Dontrell Hilliard was ruled out with a hamstring injury, so Haskins got all of the touches this week. Once Hilliard returns, Haskins will have to work to supplant him for playing time.

Haskins and the Titans fell to the Buffalo Bills, 41-7.

Honorable Mentions: Rashan Gary, GB, 2 tackles, 1 sack; Nico Collins, HOU, 4 receptions, 58 yards; David Long Jr., LAR, 3 tackles