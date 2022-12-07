Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 13

Week 13 was a banner week for the Michigan Wolverines in the NFL. Three former players all reached the end zone in the same week for the first time all year. In addition, several banged up Defenders returned to action and resumed where they left off. Perhaps they were inspired by Michigan’s Big Ten Championship win on Saturday night.

Here are four of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Josh Uche, OLB/DE, New England Patriots



Josh Uche has come into his own of late on the New England defense. Against Buffalo on Thursday Night Football, Uche recorded seven tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. He was the third-leading tackler on the Patriots defense against Josh Allen and the Bills. It was his second multi-sack game in the last three weeks alone. He now has seven sacks on the season, with all of them in the last four weeks.

Unfortunately for Uche, the Patriots fell to the Bills, 24-10.

Chris Evans, RB, Cincinnati Bengals



Evans has been a non-factor in the Bengals for most of this season. On Sunday, they recorded a stat for just the fourth time this season. However, they made it count.

Evans’ one and only touch was an eight-yard crossing route that he took to the end zone for his first touchdown on the season, and just the third of his career. With Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine remaining relatively healthy this year until the past few weeks, Evans has had his role limited. It’s great to see him make the most of his opportunities.

Evans and Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at home, 27-24.

Kwity Paye, DE, Indianapolis Colts



The Indianapolis Colts were roughed up quite literally against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. However, Paye is not to blame for the embarrassing loss. Playing in his first game since Nov. 6, Paye tallied nine tackles (career-high) and a sack. He is turning into a defensive stalwart on the Colts in just his second year in the NFL.

As mentioned, the Colts fell to the Cowboys, 54-19.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns



DPJ has turned into a regular in this article series, as he’s playing some good football this season. On Sunday, he only hauled in three catches for 44 yards. Nothing crazy there, but what made him stand out was his 76-yard punt return touchdown to take the lead for the Browns late in the second quarter. This was the first punt return touchdown for the Browns this year.

DPJ and the Browns defeated Nico Collins and the Houston Texans, 27-14.

Honorable Mentions

Nico Collins, WR Houston: 3 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD

Devin Bush, OLB Pittsburgh: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit

Aidan Hutchinson, DE Detroit: 2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit

Brandon Graham, DE Philadelphia: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL