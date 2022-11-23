Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 11

Following a stressful Saturday afternoon for most Michigan Wolverines fans, the Sunday NFL Slate provided a nice palate cleanser. Season-ending injuries have hit a good portion of the Michigan alumni base, but there are still quite a few producing at a high level. If you would have told me a Michigan alum would snag an interception this week, the correct answer would not have been in my first five guesses.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns



For the second week in a row, DPJ posted one of his best games of the season. Playing in a de facto Homecoming of sorts, Peoples-Jones and the Browns played against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit. DPJ, a Detroit native and Cass Tech alumnus, showed out to the tune of five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown that was notable to sports bettors around the world.

Peoples-Jones and the Browns fell to the Bills, 31-23.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions



Hutch continued to stamp his name in the record books this week by snagging a second interception of the season. In addition, he had three tackles, one pass deflection and a crucial fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson has now become the first player with five or more sacks and two or more interceptions in his first 10 games in over 30 years. He is clearly the leader for Rookie of the Year.

Hutchinson’s Detroit Lions looked shockingly good, defeating the New York Giants, 31-18.

Mike Danna, DE, Kansas City Chiefs



Danna has turned into one of the centerpieces on the Chiefs’ defense of late. The Central Michigan transfer only played one full season in Ann Arbor, but he made a difference for the Wolverines. On Sunday Night Football this week, Danna recorded four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. The two sacks were his first of the season. In addition, it was Danna’s first multi-sack game since Oct. 3 of 2021 against the Eagles.

Danna and the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Charges, 30-27.

Honorable Mentions: Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit; Camaron Cheeseman, LS Washington: 1 tackle; Jabrill Peppers, S New England: 2 tackles; David Long Jr., CB Los Angeles Rams: 2 tackles; Josh Metellus, S Minnesota: 1 tackle, 1 TFL; Devin Bush, LB Pittsburgh: 7 tackles