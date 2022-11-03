Former Michigan State star named NFL’s top Offensive Rookie for October

A year ago, Kenneth Walker III was dazzling in a top-10 game against Michigan and inserting himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Now, he’s been the best Offensive Rookie in the NFL in the month of October.

Walker, the former Michigan State running back now with the Seattle Seahawks, was awarded the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month Honor on Thursday morning for his performance in the month of October.

Walker had 432 rush yards and five touchdowns in his team’s five games in the month. His workload increased significantly after Seattle running back Rashaad Penny was hurt on Oct. 9 against New Orleans.

That injury thrust Walker into a starting role, and he’s averaged more than 100 rush yards per game since. That includes a season-best 167 yards on 23 carries in his team’s Oct. 23 win over the Chargers, in which Walker recorded a 74-yard rushing touchdown.

In each of Seattle’s last three games, Walker has scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that’s helped his team pull out a win. The Seahawks are now 5-3 and alone atop the NFC West standings.

Those heroics have earned Walker some comparisons to another great Michigan State back: Le’Veon Bell, a former All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s faster than Le’Veon, more explosive,” an NFL Scout recently told The Score. “Le’Veon was a very talented runner who really saw the field. His reads were what separated him. That takes time, but in terms of raw tools, Walker’s right there with him.”