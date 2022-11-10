Former Michigan State football player’s father-in-law gets $1 million for selling winning Powerball ticket

With the Powerball jackpot at a record $2.04 billion, the winning ticket was finally sold on Tuesday.

And as it turns out, the store owner who sold the ticket is the father-in-law of former Michigan State football player Domata Peko.

“My father-in-law sold the winning Powerball [for] $2 billion,” Peko posted on his Instagram story. Peko’s father-in-law, Joe Chahayed, is the owner of Joe’s Service Center, a gas station in Altadena, California. As of Wednesday afternoon, the winner has yet to come forward.

Chahayed, 75, emigrated from Syria to Los Angeles in the 1980s with his wife, two children (at the time), and around $14,000 in savings.

“I never collect welfare, I never collect Medicare, I never collect any money from the government,” Chahayed said according to CBS Los Angeles. “All that I do, I work hard, seven days a week. I raised my kids, graduated from the college and bought a house and I bought a business all because I work hard and become an honest man.”

While Chahayed doesn’t know who he sold the winning ticket to, he hopes it is someone from the neighborhood, as that’s his biggest customer base. He plans to spend his $1 million earnings on his five children, and also donate some of his blessings to the community. “My son is expecting a baby in two months, so we are excited,” said Chahayed. “We can have a nice celebration for another baby. I have 10 grandchildren.”

Chahayed’s son-in-law, Peko, was a Sociology major at Michigan State before embarking on a 15-year NFL career. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Peko with the No. 123 overall pick (fourth round) of the 2006 draft. After playing 11 seasons with the Bengals, Peko had stints with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and finished his last NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.