Former Michigan football tight end reveals transfer destination

Despite being a four-star in a tight-end heavy scheme who was with the program for two years, one New England-based Wolverine never quite found a rhythm in Ann Arbor.

And now he’s headed home.

Hailing from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s, former four-star tight end Louis Hansen was rated the No. 257 players in the 2021 recruiting class, and was the No. 11 TE that year. He saw sparing time in his Michigan career, playing just two snaps his freshman year, and seven against UConn in Week 3 this year. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Big Ten Championship game with three years of eligibility remaining.

It turns out, Hansen will not only be going back to New England, but he’ll be joining the one team he played this year: UConn. They made the announcement on Twitter.

It appears that his decision to leave the program is more based on location than it is playing time. However, with the emergence of freshman Colston Loveland as well as walk-on Max Bredeson, his path towards playing time in Ann Arbor was becoming increasingly razor thin.

Hansen announced his decision as the rest of his now-former team arrived in Phoenix for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal. He’s one of two Michigan tight ends who entered the NCAA transfer portal, with Erick All transferring to Iowa, while the Wolveirnes lost two other players to this point: QB Cade McNamara (Iowa) and QB Alan Bowman (undecided, but staying with the team until its playoff run has run its course).

List

What Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football players said upon arriving in Phoenix

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire