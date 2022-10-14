Former Michigan football players predict Penn State game score
Finally, after half a season of play in the 2022 season, Michigan football will take on a ranked opponent. Well. 10 Penn State comes to town with the Nittany Lions also undefeated at 5-0, although PSU has also not faced a ranked opponent to this point.
The Wolverines have been tested by Maryland’s offense and Iowa’s defense, while Penn State has faced off against Purdue and Auburn on the road, but had closer than expected games against Northwestern and Central Michigan. There’s no telling what will happen in Week 7 when these two teams match up.
But some former Wolverines have an idea.
Like we did for bigger games last year, we Polled some former Michigan football players about what they expect when the maize and blue take the field on Saturday. Here are their predictions.
Khalid Hill
27-17 Michigan
Shea Patterson
42-7 .. 2018 repeat
Devin Gardner
27-14 Michigan
Andrew Robinson
27-21 Michigan
Jake Butt
I would say 27-17
Michael Onwenu
42-31 Michigan
Kwity Paye
24-17 Michigan!
Mario Ojemudia
30-21 good guys
Chase Winovich
Michigan 31-18
