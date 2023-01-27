Former Michigan Football Assistant Josh Gattis Fired By Miami Hurricanes

Josh Gattis was hired away from Michigan by the University of Miami in February of last year after winning the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top Assistant Coach in college football.

Earlier this morning, after just one year on the job, Miami head Coach Mario Cristobal announced in a one-sentence release that Gattis had been “relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.”

Offensive Coordinator has been a revolving door at Miami, as Gattis was the program’s fourth in five years. Still, decisions must be made when results are not seen. Gattis never proved to be a good fit at Miami. They did have to deal with some injuries at quarterback during the 2022 season, but the final product was a 5-7 Hurricanes team that was anything but impressive on offense.

