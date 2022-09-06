Former Miami Heat Player Norris Cole Considering An NBA Comeback

It’s been five years since former Miami Heat point guard Norris Cole has played in an NBA game. But he is now looking to make a comeback in the league.

Cole recently expressed his desire to make a comeback to The Associated Press.

“I still have the ability,” Cole said. “God has still blessed me with the ability. I still have the fire, the hunger and I still feel like I have something to prove, things that I would like to accomplish as a player. That feeling of winning a championship, the mission, the goal, the work to try to get to that point again, that’s what drives me as a competitor. And I want that feeling again.”

