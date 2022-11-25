Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones

Lamar Odom held back a little when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla.

Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typically been associated as a derogatory term for blacks.

Odom, once married to Khloe Kardashian, made the comments on an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast.

“Come on, bro,” Odom said. “The thing that’s funny is they kind of slid that one by for all these years. Nobody says anything about that.”

