Former Miami Heat Guard Norris Cole Serves as a Mentor for Younger G League Players

After spending the last few years overseas, former Miami Heat guard Norris Cole is playing in the G League with hopes of returning to the NBA.

Cole played for the Heat during three of the team’s four NBA Finals Appearances from 2010-14, winning two championships. He also had brief stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans. As a veteran player, Cole uses his experience to help younger players in the G League.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button