Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Michael Beasley Gives His Take On The Current NBA

Since Michael Beasley has been out of the NBA, the game has changed tremendously.

With the game focused primarily on scoring, he still thinks he could have an impact with his abilities and long wingspan.

“If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today,” he said. “I stay in shape and play everyday. If I get the call, I can definitely make an impact. The NBA is on some shit. Donovan scored 71, Luka 50, LeBron still scoring 40. The game is wide open. When I was playing, the game was about defense. It is about holding teams to 75, 80, 90 points. Now it’s like a rodeo.”

