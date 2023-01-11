Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Michael Beasley Gives His Take On The Current NBA

Since Michael Beasley has been out of the NBA, the game has changed tremendously.

With the game focused primarily on scoring, he still thinks he could have an impact with his abilities and long wingspan.

“If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today,” he said. “I stay in shape and play everyday. If I get the call, I can definitely make an impact. The NBA is on some shit. Donovan scored 71, Luka 50, LeBron still scoring 40. The game is wide open. When I was playing, the game was about defense. It is about holding teams to 75, 80, 90 points. Now it’s like a rodeo.”

He continued saying, “One of my sayings, growing up “My offense is my defense”. My defense is a better offense. That’s the direction the NBA is going right now. At the end of the day, you can’t beat me if you can’t score. The game Donovan had 71. When I was in the NBA, 115, 120 was a high scoring game. When I was in the NBA, it was a race of 100. Now they score 140, 150. I just think the NBA is all towards scoring the ball. I just feel like scoring is the most part of the game.”

With the season almost halfway done, Beasley offered his take on some of the league’s current superstars. He said his MVP pick is either Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic or Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

He also said he is a fan of Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

“I fucking love Shai,” Beasley. “I ain’t know I liked it that much. But that motherfucker is good. Really good. The next person I think is going to win MVP for the next couple years is Ja Morant. He’s one of those back-to-back MVPs. He got the potential to be a world talent. The way he plays is brand new. You got to watch how he handles the ball, you got to watch the moves he makes. His rights, his lefts, his euros. I ain’t gonna lie, Ja Morant is going to be the best player in the league.

