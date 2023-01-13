Former Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard Set to Work Out with the Los Angeles Lakers

After a couple years out of the NBA, free agent center Meyers Leonard will try out for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Leonard was suspended in 2021 after using an Anti-Semitic slur on a live Twitch stream while he was a member of the Miami Heat. Leonard played for the Heat from 2019-21

His first season with Miami was arguably the best of his career, as he started in more games that season than all his others combined. Leonard was on the Heat when they played in the 2020 NBA Finals but was sidelined due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

His insensitive comments played a large role in his absence from the league, but he has also dealt with injuries. He had right ankle surgery in 2021, but nerve damage in his leg presented the possibility of never playing again. Leonard overcame that injury with training and rehabilitation. He posted last August to discuss his journey with injuries, saying he would “be close to 100% within a few months.”

Now, Leonard is competing for a spot on the Lakers, who are reeling from the loss of star center Anthony Davis. Davis was on a tear before sustaining a right foot injury. At 7-foot-1, Leonard would give Los Angeles size and solid backup play behind Thomas Bryant.

