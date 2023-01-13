Former Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard Set to Work Out with the Los Angeles Lakers

After a couple years out of the NBA, free agent center Meyers Leonard will try out for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Leonard was suspended in 2021 after using an Anti-Semitic slur on a live Twitch stream while he was a member of the Miami Heat. Leonard played for the Heat from 2019-21

His first season with Miami was arguably the best of his career, as he started in more games that season than all his others combined. Leonard was on the Heat when they played in the 2020 NBA Finals but was sidelined due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

