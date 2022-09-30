Former metro Atlanta high school basketball standout diagnosed with cancer – WSB-TV Channel 2

TYRONE, Ga. — A former star high school basketball player from metro Atlanta has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his college team.

Myles Rice was a top 15 college basketball prospect when he played for Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville, and was rated by prep analysts as a top-50 senior point guard.

The 19-year-old sophomore now attends Washington State University and majors in sports management.

Myles announced in a statement via WSU Thursday that he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will have to sit out the 2022-2023 basketball season.

“I will beat this heinous disease and will use my success to be a positive inspiration and uplifting testimony for others,” Rice wrote on Twitter.

Rice said the diagnosis has made him want to dedicate even more of his time and energy to his family’s non-profit organization, the SOLO Center (Supporting Overcoming Life’s Obstacles). The organization assists Title 1 school-age students and families with school supplies and college scholarships.

According to his bio on Washington State University’s website, Rice led Sandy Creek High School to a 28-5 overall record and a perfect 14-0 league record in his one and only year on the team. They transferred to Sandy Creek from Eastside High School.

“I am so grateful to have family and friends that will support me mentally and spiritually during this critical time, because I know some people are not so lucky,” Rice wrote.

