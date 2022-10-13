Former Men’s Basketball Standout Jayson Brower Continues Professional Career In Azerbaijan

Former John Jay men’s basketball standout Jayson Brower has inked a professional contract to play in Azerbaijan for Seiki BK.



Brower spent the 2020-2021 season playing as a member of the Vaqueros de Bayamon in the Puerto Rico Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN).

“Playing in a new country is a complete culture shock, but one that I embrace,” commented Brower. “You have to learn how to adjust to a whole new way of life while also leaving friends and family. You do have the opportunity to make new friends and memories, but it is never the same type of relationship you have back home.”

Brower played in 17 games for Bayamon, scoring a season-high 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting in 27 minutes of action where he also grabbed a season-best seven caroms in a 97-88 triumph over Carolina back on October 9, 2021.

“Playing in Puerto Rico against high-level and former NBA players showed me that I can take my game to the highest level. I just need to believe in myself and continue to work hard,” said Brower during his time in Puerto Rico. “Most of the players in the league are Veterans that played all over the world so I was able to pick their brains and learn from some of the best while starting my journey.”

Arriving at John Jay after transferring in from Division I member La Salle University, the Syracuse, NY native opened his Bloodhound career with four straight double-figure scoring games.

“It is so exciting and inspiring to see Jayson get another contract to keep playing professionally overseas,” mentioned John Jay head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Hyland . “He’s living out his dream, one he’s worked so hard for while setting an amazing example for the guys in this program. Basketball has truly allowed him to see the world, and he’s getting a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

He recorded this first of his nine double-doubles of the season at Lehman back on December 3, 2019, in which the former Syracuse Academy of Science standout netted 20 points and grabbed a then career-best 11 rebounds.

“Playing at John Jay made me find happiness in the game,” Brower said of his time at John Jay. “Sometimes you can forget why you play the game because you are caught up in individual stats or the division/school you associate with. I wanted to enjoy my last year of college and find my confidence, and I couldn’t have done that without Coach Hyland and the staff that helped cultivate and reinvigorate my passion for the game.”

Brower helped guide the Bloodhounds to a 20-7 overall record, which included a 13-1 mark in CUNY Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) play as John Jay reached the semifinals of the CUNYAC tournament while also competing in the ECAC Division III Men’s Basketball championship.

“I didn’t have a lot of Trainers or Mentors that many have now as I taught myself the game,” Brower added. “I had to motivate myself to play this game and get as far as it brought me so far. I learned how to focus on myself and my goal, even if it meant being alone – putting up 1,500 shots on Friday night instead of hanging out with my friends. I have a very small circle of friends and now Mentors that have been part of this journey. They know who they are and I want to always express how grateful I am for their tough love and support.”