Former Maryland football standout gets another NFL opportunity

Jake Funk’s NFL future looked shaky after he was cut by the LA Rams, but the former Maryland football standout has bounced back. Funk was promoted to the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster on Tuesday, seven weeks after he was added to the team’s practice squad following a brief stint on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Funk, who starred at Maryland as a senior in 2020, ranking second nationally with 8.6 yards per carry and eighth with 129 rushing yards per game, will not get a second chance to establish himself as an NFL player. He’ll suit up for the team’s season finale this weekend against the Houston Texans. The Colts waived veteran running back Jordan Wilkins to make room for Funk. Via a Colts press release:

“Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, was signed to the team’s practice squad on November 10, 2022. He spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad earlier this season. Funk played in 15 games in two seasons (2021-22) with the Los Angeles Rams and registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. He also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). Funk appeared in three postseason contests and compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.”

What I’m Hearing: Terps well-positioned for a huge splash

Funk had an eventful year in LA after the The Rams picked him in the seventh round of the 2021 Draft, signing him to a four-year, $3,588,228 contract reportedly including a $108,228 signing bonus. He earned a Super Bowl ring as a special teams player and became an internet phenomenon by dating Hannah Ann Sluss, a social media celebrity who appeared on The Bachelor. The two are still together.

A record-setting high school running back at Damascus (Md.), Funk was one of Mike Locksley’s first recruits after he succeeded Randy Edsall, who’d passed on Funk. Starting his career as a Utility player rather than a primary running back, he rehabbed back-to-back torn ACLs, won the starting job as a senior and produced one of the best seasons by a Maryland running back in 2020.

Despite the Rams waiving him, he had an eventful year-plus in LA, earning a Championship ring for the Rams’ Super Bowl win last season and