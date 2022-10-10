Former Maryland basketball standout Darryl Morsell signs NBA contract

Darryl Morsell has been doubted for much of his career. He wasn’t labeled as a high-major recruit until the summer before his senior year, and after he shot 12 percent from 3-point range as a freshman, some wrote him off. But the Baltimore native’s work ethic continues to carry him forward, and on Sunday he signed a contract with the Utah Jazz.

The deal is an Exhibit 10 Contract, meaning Morsell is far from guaranteed to play for the Jazz this season. They’re given to players who usually start the season with their team’s G League affiliate, but he’ll have a chance during training camp to earn a two-way contract, a higher-paying deal that allows teams to shuttle the player from the G League to the NBA roster and vice versa.

It’s his second stint with the Jazz. Morsell joined the team in June as an undrafted free agent and played in four games in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging five points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.

The 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Morsell Ranks 14th all-time at Maryland in minutes played and Ranks 41st in rebounds and 50th in points scored. He transferred to Marquette last season and boosted his efficiency, averaging 13.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from 3-point range. The questions that will likely determine his NBA staying power are whether he can consistently shoot from outside and handle some point guard duties.

