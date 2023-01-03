Former Maryland basketball Coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday

No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball Coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday.

Turgeon is listed as the TV Analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to a CBS crew sheet obtained by InsideMDSports. It’s the first foray into broadcasting for Turgeon, who has been keeping a low profile since leaving Maryland in November 2021 after 10-plus seasons. The 57-year-old Turgeon hasn’t spoken publicly about his time at Maryland or his abrupt exit, although he did speak publicly for the first time in December, while being inducted into his high school’s hall of fame in Topeka, Kan.

“I was extremely burned out, I did it for a long time,” Turgeon told Rick Peterson of TopSports. “I Promised my wife I would take a full year off so I’m trying to do that, and then I’m going to try to get involved in some different things.”

The game, at Toledo, is the Mid-American Conference opener for a pair of 9-4 teams and airs at 7 pm on CBS Sports Network. According to the crew sheet, Turgeon will go with another name familiar to Terps fans, longtime local sports personality and Maryland alum Chick Hernandez.

Maryland Football Scoop: Major News on the way?

Turgeon’s son, Will Turgeon, has begun a coaching career this season by joining Colorado Coach Tad Boyle’s staff as a grad assistant; Boyle and Turgeon are longtime friends who worked together under Kansas Legend Larry Brown. Turgeon’s successor at Maryland, Kevin Willard, got off to a red-hot 8-0 start that saw his team rise to No. 13 in the AP Poll, but they’ve cooled quickly, losing four of their past six, including an ugly 81-46 loss at Michigan on Sunday.

Turgeon, who went 226-116 overall (.661) and 105-79 (.571) at Maryland, but fell out of favor with fans because of a lack of postseason success, isn’t old by coaching standards. But it’s unclear if he’ll ever return to the business.

“Whether I Coach again we’ll see, but it’s not where I’m thinking I absolutely have to do it. It’s something that if the right thing comes along and at the right time, and it’s the best thing for my family, we “I’ll do it,” he told Peters. “Otherwise, I’m content with my career. I had a good career, I had a lot of fun doing it.”

Willard’s team, meanwhile, looks to rinse the rancid taste of the Michigan blowout on Thursday at Rutgers.