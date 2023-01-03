Former Marietta basketball Coach recognized by Lancaster HS | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — Jack Greathouse has literally been recognized into a handful of Hall of Fames.

The “one for the thumb” as his grandson Mason so appropriately stated at the time, came with a bonus when Lancaster High School (Ohio) dedicated the Gymnasium floor as Jack Greathouse Court the same night he joined a group of seven inductees into the LHS Gary Mauller Wall of Honor.

“The Dedication of the court was really a big shock – they did a great job hiding that from me,” said Greathouse, who coached Lancaster HS boys basketball from 1988-2003.

During his tenure, the Golden Gales won 224 games – the most by any Coach at LHS. In 1991, Lancaster advanced to the Final Four in Division I.

“Someone pointed out it is not very often facilities are named after people,” Greathouse continued. “To be honest, I was not only honored but also very humbled.

“After the shock wore off, I told the Athletic director (at Lancaster) there was one problem. I don’t think the court will fit in the back of my car.”

Greathouse played three seasons of varsity basketball for the South Patriots. The 66-year-old admits he wasn’t shy about taking a shot.

“I had the opportunity a few times to return to South and talk at the basketball banquet,” Greathouse said. “Joe Crislip was the athletic director at the time. He hands me a ball and he says throw it back to him. He tells everyone that’s the first pass I ever made.”

Following his days as a student manager while attending Marshall University then serving as an Assistant Coach for the Thundering Herd for the 1979-80 season, Greathouse’s career as a head Coach began when Jim Hamric offered him the head boys basketball position at Spencer High School. Greathouse was 22 years old at the time.

At Spencer, they won three Sectional titles, two conference championships and advanced to regional three times.

Greathouse then made his way to Marietta High School for the 1987-88 season. After an 0-5 start, the Tigers won 13 of their next 18 games en route to a Sectional title and a trip to the district final.

“When Marietta came calling, I was lucky. I hit the right kids and the right community.”

Between school funding and levy issues at Marietta, Greathouse applied for the Lancaster position. Nearly 30 years later, they remained a Golden Gale.

“I was thinking about coaching college basketball and had plenty of opportunities, but I found a community in Lancaster hungry for a Winner and hungry for a basketball program – and that’s what we did,” Greathouse said.

“We really worked hard at our branding – ‘The Gale Force.’ Someone asked me on the radio to describe what it was like coming into our gym. It was like playing three AC/DC songs – Thunderstruck, You Shook Me All Night Long and Hells Bells,” they added.

“Our kids played the game the right way. We had some teams that played hard which weren’t as talented compared to others, but they were competitive.”

An estimated 250 to 300 individuals attended the induction reception at Lancaster. Former players reunited with their coach, some making the long trek for just one night then having to return home the following day.

His former players remembered what Greathouse preached about when Coach was asked by reporters about the prospects for the upcoming season. Greathouse always answered, ‘Check back with me in 20 years when these kids are good husbands, active in their community and making a difference.’

“I had tears in my eyes at that reception,” Greathouse said. “To hear the stories from my former players melted my heart. I told all the players there, the court has my name on it but it represents us and everybody who went to Lancaster.”

Greathouse, who retired as an administrator at Lancaster in 2017, currently lives in South Carolina with his wife, Sandy. Their son Kyle and daughter Jodi, along with three grandchildren (Piper, Mason and Dallas) also reside in the area.

“Sandy is also a Parkersburg South grad (1974) – she has always been supportive and had a great teaching career herself,” Greathouse said. “Whenever I drive into Parkersburg, I go to the courts at Southwood Park. That’s where I learned about life. That kid from the south side of Parkersburg learned a heck of a lot.”

Greathouse’s program was well-respected throughout the state. On five occasions, he was recognized as the Ohio Central District Division I Coach of the Year. In 2010, he was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

His Legacy remains at the school. Prior to his start at Lancaster, summer Camps brought in a mere 20 to 25 campers. Nowadays, that number ranges anywhere from 200 to 250.

“We built a program from scratch,” Greathouse said. “Our kids, our community built the program into a powerhouse. It wasn’t always the prettiest type of basketball, but our guys were going to defend.

“Our kids worked hard making it tough on our opponents.”

In addition to the Lancaster Wall of Fame and the Ohio HS Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, Greathouse is a member of the District 11 HOF (2009), Mid-Ohio Valley Athletic HOF (2018) and Ohio Capital Conference HOF (2017).

Between all of his coaching stops, he finished his career with 333 wins.

“My son was Ohio Division I Player of the Year and signed to attend Western Carolina – I had four Division I players coming up into my program, but I got out,” Greathouse said. “The decision was a hard one and one of the hardest I have ever had to make.

“I helped run Camps at North Carolina with Coach Dean Smith. I spent two to three weeks each summer around those coaches rubbing shoulders and asking questions. I was really fortunate to get to know a lot of people in the business, but I decided I didn’t want that. I wanted to be with my family. I want to do things like be at my grandchildren’s kindergarten graduation.”