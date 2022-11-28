Former major Winner Hannah Green wants golf to explore Olympic Games for mixed gender teams contest after historic national open

“We might have to do trial and error, but I think when we were talking about it last year in Tokyo, Cam and Leish are two great people and they said they’d love to see an event like that. I’m sure many of the men feel that way, and I’m sure many of the women feel that way too.”

No national open has ever been played as an event where both men and women compete on the same course for their respective trophies, although the PGA of Australia has long used the format for the Victorian Open.

Asian Tour Veteran Scott Hend said he had decided not to play the Australian Open this week, in part, because he felt both events were so prestigious they deserved their own week.

While a Massive supporter of the decision for the dual gender tournament, Green expressed reservation at the double cut, which will restrict the field to just 30 players on each side of the draw after the third round.

“I must admit, I’m not really the biggest fan,” she said. “There is an opportunity for players towards the bottom of the Leaderboard to get an early tee time and jump back into the championship.