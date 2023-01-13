Former major champ reveals weight-loss diet that helped him shed 30 pounds in less than five months | Golf News and Tour Information

“You know, a lot of people when they see me, they want to give me advice. ‘Now is when you should bulk up and lift.’ And I that’s not really what I’m looking to do. I’m just trying to feel better on the course. And I feel like I play my best golf when I’m super lean, kind of like when I first came out on tour. You know, it’s very easy to fall into when you’re out here to do what everyone does and what you’re hearing. But it’s important to learn what’s best for you as a player.”