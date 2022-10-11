Former Longhorn Cameron Dicker makes his first NFL Field Goal

Former Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker made his impact felt on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated in Arizona.

Cameron Dicker was signed at the beginning of this week to the Eagles practice squad. Once kicker Jake Elliot was ruled out for Sunday’s game the Eagles announced Dicker would start.

Sunday, Dicker nailed his first two field goal attempts including a game-winning 23-yard field goal with under two minutes to play.

Coincidentally, Dicker made his first NFL field goal the same week of the Red River Showdown. Dicker is notably most known at Texas for his game-winning field goal against Oklahoma back in 2018. Gus Johnson’s illustrious call will live in college football lore for years to come.

