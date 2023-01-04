Former local NFL player reflects with shock

Jan. 4—HIGH POINT — William Hayes of High Point spent 11 years playing at the elite level of professional football, but he couldn’t have imagined what the Nation witnessed happen to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

During a televised game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed almost immediately after a hit to the chest while tackling a Bengals receiver. Tens of thousands of fans at Cincinnati’s stadium went eerily quiet as medical workers gave Hamlin CPR and an ambulance came onto the field to take Hamlin, whose heart stopped beating, to a nearby hospital.

Hayes and his wife, Candace Humphrey, who run the award-winning local Q’s Corner gym and play area designed specifically for children with disabilities and special needs, were at home Monday evening but were not watching the game.

Hayes said that his father called to ask if he had seen Hamlin’s injury, and Hayes turned on “Monday Night Football.”

“It’s scary,” he told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday.

As a defensive lineman in the NFL before retiring four years ago, Hayes has a perspective on the events that few people do.

Hayes, 37, said that during his long football career, which included playing at Andrews High School and Winston-Salem State University, he saw some gruesome injuries, including broken bones and concussions. But he never expected to see an NFL player lying near death on the field after his heart stopped.

“When it happened — I’m being honest with you — I thanked God that I never experienced that,” Hayes said. “It would have been hard for me to sign up for football if I knew that could have happened. I’ve never seen that before on any level. I just couldn’t believe it.”

The injury to Hamlin was so shocking that eventually Hayes turned the station because the images bothered him so deeply.

“I just got finished doing that four years ago,” said Hayes, whose career included playing with the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams.

Hayes realized at the start of his football career that he was signing up to play a sport where severe injuries, even broken bones, were possible, and he said he feels pain to this day related to football.

But what happened to Hamlin is a higher level of danger.

“That was beyond disturbing,” Hayes said.

[email protected] — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul