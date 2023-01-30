Former Laker Robert Horry ejected from his son’s high school basketball game, TMZ reports

Former Los Angeles Laker and seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game this weekend, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Horry’s son is a junior at Harvard Westlake High School, and guard for the basketball team, according to TMZ. Horry was attending their game against St. Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge Friday night.

The ejection happened during the game’s third quarter, after his son was called for a foul. In a video from the stands obtained by TMZ, Horry was heard shouting “You suck” at the referee and clapping, seemingly sarcastically. Off-screen, according to TMZ, the ref then tossed Horry from the game.

“Hey ref, you talking about me,” Horry asked. “Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?”

SUGGESTED: Lakers lose in OT after controversial no-call at end of regulation; lost to Celtics 125-121

Horry then climbed down from the stands and walked onto the court. He approached the ref, continued to clap sarcastically in the referee’s face, and shouted a few words, which could not be made out clearly in the video. Horry then walked over to Harvard Westlake’s coach, exchanged a few words with him, then seemed to head out of the gym.

Horry spent 17 seasons in the NBA, including seven seasons with the Lakers, winning the Championship three times during the Lakers’ three-peat from 2000-2002.

Under the California Interscholastic Federation’s rules, Horry will be barred from attending Harvard Westlake’s next game.

“If a Spectator is ejected from a contest, it is the responsibility of the school to ensure that person does not attend that team’s next contest,” the rule book reads. “If the same Spectator is ejected a second time, it is the responsibility of the school to ensure that person does not attend any of the remaining contests for that season.”